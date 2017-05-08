The Ridgefield Press

Money in Politics in Connecticut

By The Ridgefield Press on May 8, 2017

The Ridgefield League of Women Voters annual meeting will be held Tuesday, May 16, at 10:30 a.m. in the lower-level conference room in town hall.

Shannon Clark Kief, legal program director of the Connecticut State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC), will speak to the league and the public on Money in Politics in Connecticut.

Attorney Kief is the administrator of the landmark clean elections campaign financing program known as the Citizens’ Election Program and enforces election laws in Connecticut.

RSVP by May 6 to Sharon Hyde at [email protected] if you plan to attend.

The Ridgefield Press

