Gallery tour with artist Fradet

On Saturday, May 13, from 11 to noon, Connecticut painter and mixed-media artist Cecilia Moy Fradet will give a guided exploration of the current exhibitions at he Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main Street.

Fradet will bring her own perspectives as a practicing artist to a lively discussion about the exhibiting artists’ ideas and processes. Enjoy an in-depth investigation of voice, visual language and text.

Free for members and with museum admission. Information available at 203-438-4519, ext. 140.