Homage: Contemporary artists in conversation

The Aldrich Museum will host writer and editor Faye Hirsch, who will moderate a roundtable discussion Friday, May 12, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The discussion will be include exhibiting Aldrich artist Suzanne McClelland, artist Michael St. John, and special guests.

Hirsch will open with an engaging dialogue about how visual artists look outward at, and delve into, the geographic and economic landscape as content for their work, and the panel will explore notions of homage, history and voice in contemporary culture.

A reception will immediately follow the program. The event is free, but registration is required at 203-438-4519, ext. 140. The museum is located at 258 Main Street.