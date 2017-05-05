Ridgefield Moms Group to guest bartend

Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield will host a special guest bartender night at Gallo Ristorante Thursday, May 11, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Pouring drinks will be Keira Friedman, Julia Rosenlow and Wendy Mitchell from the Ridgefield Moms Group, a Facebook group that has been supportive of the Meals organization.

Gallo will donate all bar tips, 10% of the bar bills and 10% of the restaurant bills.

Raffle prizes include a Ridgefield-themed gift basket, Ridgefield Bicycle Company gift certificate and Gallo gift certificate. Also up for silent auction will be a large Main Street Ridgefield 2000 limited edition lithograph signed and numbered by Tina Cobelle-Sturges.