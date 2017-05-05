The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield Moms Group to guest bartend

By The Ridgefield Press on May 5, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield will host a special guest bartender night at Gallo Ristorante Thursday, May 11, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Pouring drinks will be Keira Friedman, Julia Rosenlow and Wendy Mitchell from the Ridgefield Moms Group, a Facebook group that has been supportive of the Meals organization.

Gallo will donate all bar tips, 10% of the bar bills and 10% of the restaurant bills.

Raffle prizes include a Ridgefield-themed gift basket, Ridgefield Bicycle Company gift certificate and Gallo gift certificate. Also up for silent auction will be a large Main Street Ridgefield 2000 limited edition lithograph signed and numbered by Tina Cobelle-Sturges.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Eugene William Vaughn, 75, RHS graduate
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress