Wooden window repair lecture

May 5, 2017

Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center, 132 Main Street, is the host site for a free lecture on wooden window repair, which will be offered on Tuesday, May 9, from 7 to 9 p.m. Conducted by the Vermont-based Preservation Education Institute, the program is funded in part by the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation and the Connecticut State Historic Preservation Office.  

Homeowners, contractors, tradespeople, architects, and anyone who just loves old windows should attend. Participants will gain an understanding of the process of wooden window restoration, steps to remove paint and glazing safely, how to hire and communicate with contractors and craftspeople to restore windows, and reference materials for ongoing education and guidance.

Although the lecture is free, pre-registration is recommended at eventbrite.com/e/wooden-window-repair-methods-ridgefield-ct-tickets-33399412542

For more information, including other upcoming sites for this program, contact the Preservation Education Institute, Historic Windsor Inc., P.O. Box 21, Windsor VT 05089-0021, [email protected] or 802-674-6752.

