RLWV fundraiser May 9

Ridgefield artist Hans Fischer has created Evening in the Park for the Ridgefield League of Women Voters to be raffled off at its annual fund-raiser Tuesday, May 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Gallo Ristorante, 5 Grove Street. Fischer will serve as a guest bartender for the evening.

Proceeds from the sale of raffle tickets and 10% of the bar bill will allow the league to continue to provide educational programs and events of interest to members and the community. Those supporting the Ridgefield League of Women Voters will get another 10% off their bill.

Go online to rlwv.org/art-raffle-fundraiser/ to purchase $5 raffle tickets or call/text Amanda Cordano at 203-313-9930. Winner need not be present at drawing.