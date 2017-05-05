Explore the themes of Les Miz at St. Stephen’s

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is presenting a discussion, open to the public, of the theological themes of Les Misérables on Sunday, May 7, at 3 p.m. The main focus will be on the beloved Broadway musical, based on Victor Hugo’s epic 19th-Century novel and since made into a movie. Leading the conversation will be the Rev. John Morrison, an Episcopal priest and author of To Love Another Person, a companion and guide to Les Misérables. The free event will take place in the church.

Morrison will explore the themes of forgiveness and redemption as he takes the discussion through several key moments in the musical and shows their connections to our spiritual selves. One such moment occurs when the Bishop of Digne has forgiven Jean Valjean for stealing. The bishop’s lyrics are central to the themes: “But remember this, my brother, See in this some higher plan. You must use this precious silver to become an honest man. By the witness of the martyrs, By the passion and the blood, God has raised you out of darkness: I have saved your soul for God.”

Morrison holds degrees from Dartmouth College, Hofstra University and SUNY Stony Brook. He was ordained 36 years ago and has served Episcopal parishes as an assistant to the rector and as interim rector. He taught English at Bay Shore High School for 36 years and was awarded Teacher of Excellence by the New York State English Council. He lives in Brightwaters, N.Y., with Susan, his wife of 51 years.