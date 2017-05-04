The Ridgefield Press

Country fair calls for volunteers

May 4, 2017

It’s that time again when Ridgefield goes country. The Lounsbury House, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Ridgefield, will host the fourth annual BBQ Festival on Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event includes great food, live music, family fun, and much more.

“We cannot make this event a success without the many volunteers that help us each year,” a press release said. “If you or anyone you know is interested in volunteering for this event, contact us at ridgefieldbbqct.com or 203-438-6962. Your help is greatly appreciated.”

