Jay and Ray concert May 6

Well-known children’s music performers Jay and Ray will present a lively, original concert during Ridgefield’s Spring Stroll. Performing on the Ridgefield Library’s front lawn at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, Jay and Ray will delight their audience with music designed for families with children ages 8 and younger. The concert will provide an exploration of rhythm, melody and movement sure to delight children and adults as well.

In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the library’s main program room on the lower level of the library. Come, rain or shine, to have a good time. See Jay and Ray’s website, jayandray.com, for a sampling of their music. For more information, call the library at 203-438-2282, ext. 12002.