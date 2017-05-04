Tick prevention program Saturday

Lyme Connection, Ridgefield’s town committee addressing tick-borne disease prevention and patient-related challenges, and the Ridgefield Library will present a program called Protecting Your Family from Tick-borne Diseases on Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m. Tick-borne disease prevention expert Dr. Neeta Connally and master gardener Tessa O’Regan are teaming up to teach effective strategies for staying safe from ticks while still enjoying the great outdoors. The program will cover the complete toolbox of prevention options, current research and landscaping tips. In addition to the Ridgefield Library, co-sponsors include the Ridgefield Health Department’s BLAST Tick-borne Disease Prevention Program, Rotary Club of Ridgefield and Western Connecticut Health Network. Both programs are part of the library’s Noreen L. Papa — Mothers: Live Your Life series. Registration through the library event calendar is suggested.

Lyme Connection is an all-volunteer initiative created by the town of Ridgefield to protect residents from contracting Lyme and other tick-borne diseases and connect patients to helpful resources. A full schedule of seminars, support groups and prevention programs may be found at LymeConnection.org.