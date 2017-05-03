Library to host music appreciation

The Ridgefield Library will host two music appreciation classes aimed at children (12 and up), teens and adults.

The first will take place on Friday, May 5, at 3 p.m. Eric Mahl, music director of the Western Youth Orchestra, will explore the romantic narrative in music using examples from Mozart, Beethoven, Dvorak, and Tchaikovsky.

The program is co-sponsored by the Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra and the library.

Brilliant Beethoven and His Heroic 3rd Symphony will be the topic of the second program, on Sunday, May 7, at 1 p.m., presented by Alexandra Donaldson, director of the Sharps & Flats music conservatory.

This program is co-sponsored by the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra, Ridgefield Library and Sharps & Flats.

Registration is recommended at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.