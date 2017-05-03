The Ridgefield Press

Library to host music appreciation

By The Ridgefield Press on May 3, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Library will host two music appreciation classes aimed at children (12 and up), teens and adults.

The first will take place on Friday, May 5, at 3 p.m. Eric Mahl, music director of the Western Youth Orchestra, will explore the romantic narrative in music using examples from Mozart, Beethoven, Dvorak, and Tchaikovsky.

The program is co-sponsored by the Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra and the library. 

Brilliant Beethoven and His Heroic 3rd Symphony will be the topic of the second program, on Sunday, May 7, at 1 p.m., presented by Alexandra Donaldson, director of the Sharps & Flats music conservatory.

This program is co-sponsored by the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra, Ridgefield Library and Sharps & Flats. 

Registration is recommended at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.

