Demystifying social media classes

May 4, 2017

Using Social Media is a two-hour Ridgefield Continuing Education workshop that demystifies Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter. This class will teach participants what these sites offer, how to set up accounts, how to promote oneself, and how to join groups and communities to network with other people.

The class will meet on Friday, May 5, from 1:30 to 3:30 at the Venus Building (old high school). Cost is $44. eBay, Excel, Access, PowerPoint, iPhone, and iPad are also available. Advance registration required. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

