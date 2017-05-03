RHS recap: Girls golf wins again; girls track sets records

In addition to the softball team’s 3-2 win over Staples (see previous post), six other Ridgefield High varsity squads earned victories on Tuesday.

Girls golf: The Tigers got their fourth straight triumph by beating host Danbury, 196-217, at Richter Park.

Alyssa Maiolo shot a 45 to lead Ridgefield (4-2) and take medalist honors with the match’s low score. Mia Scarpati was one stroke back with a 46, while Caroline Bunt (51) and Christina Kudera (54) also contributed to the Tigers’ team score.

Girls track: Setting two new school records, unbeaten Ridgefield easily defeated Brien McMahon, 100-45, at RHS.

The Tigers (6-0) finished first in 13 of 17 events, sweeping the top-three places in four events.

Alexandra Damron won the 200-meter dash in a new school-record time of 26.33 seconds. Damron also finished first in the 400 with a time of 59.97.

The other record-breaking performance came from Ridgefield’s 4×100-meter relay team of Eyga Williamson, Samantha Petruzzelli, Damron and Simon, which triumphed in a time of 50.15 seconds.

Brianne McGill and Josephine Simon each won two events, with McGill prevailing in the discus (99’1″) and the shot put (34’8″) and Simon victorious in the 100-meter hurdles (16.69) and the 300-meter hurdles (48.33).

Also finishing first for the Tigers were Gabriella Viggiano in the 1600 (5:33.37), Kasey McGerald in the 800 (2:25.91), Haley Greene in the 3200 (12:09.83), Clara Lerchi in the javelin (128’9″), and Caitlin Inall in the pole vault (7’6″).

Boys track: A significant point-advantange in the four jumping events led Brien McMahon to a 77-67 victory over host Ridgefield.

McMahon outscored the Tigers, 28-7, in the long jump, triple jump, high jump, and pole vault.

Thomas Vilinskis, John Christman and Justin Showstead each finished first in two individual events for Ridgefield. Vilinskis won the 110-meter hurdles (15.76) and the 300-meter hurdles (41.87), while Christman triumphed in the 100-meter dash (11.55) and the 200-meter dash (23.47) and Showstead prevailed in the javelin (157’1″) and the discus (121’3″).

Ridgefield (3-3) also got a victory from Oliver Hayes in the pole vault (11’0″).

Boys tennis: The Tigers improved their record to 8-2 with a 6-1 win over St. Joseph on Tuesday.

Ridgefield’s Andrew Mercorella, Ramiro Davila and Tadd Long won their singles matches by scores of 6-0, 6-0.

Drew Warren and Jordan Gilbert added a 6-0, 6-0 triumph at first doubles, and the Tigers won by forfeit at second and third doubles.

St. Joseph’s lone point came at first singles, as freshman Andy Ilie downed Ridgefield ninth grader Brian Song, 6-1, 6-1.

Girls tennis: A sweep of the three doubles matches powered Ridgefield past St. Joseph, 5-2, on Tuesday afternoon.

Hillary Sherpa and Jillian O’Keefe romped to a 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles, and the Tigers added dominating wins from Carmen Sanz and Caitlin Kissell (6-2, 6-0) at second doubles and Caroline Rychlik and Rachel Bodner (6-0, 6-0) at third doubles.

Anabel Cordano (6-4, 6-4) and Morgan Held (6-2, 6-3) contributed two more points with victories at second and third singles, respectively.

Girls lacrosse: Lucie Picard had five goals and an assist as Ridgefield beat St. Joseph, 17-9, in Trumbull.

Caroline Curnal added three goals and two assists for the Tigers, who are now 7-3 this season and on a five-game winning streak.

Maeve Tobin contributed three goals and an assist and Caitlin Slaminko had two goals for Ridgefield.

Goalies Lexi Held and Robyn Karashik each made three saves, while Annie Hage (nine) and Slaminko (eight) combined for 17 draw controls.

Boys lacrosse: The Tigers romped to a 19-3 victory over Westhill in Stamford.

Ridgefield improved its record to 7-2 while Westhill dropped to 4-7.

No other information was yet available.