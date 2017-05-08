Recreation Notes: Summer theater camp

If your children love to perform, they will enjoy Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s Broadway Musical Theater Camp. Everyone gets a speaking role and everyone sings and dances. The program is available to children entering kindergarten through eighth grade.

One-week camps are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Farmingville Elementary School. Peter Pan will run the week of June 26, Little Mermaid will run the week of July 10, the week of July 17 is Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and the week of July 24 is Alice in Wonderland. Camp ends with a performance for family and friends.

Children ages 4 to 6 are invited to sign up for the I Love Dance Camp from June 26 to June 30 at the recreation center. Young dancers will spend the morning in a fun environment learning ballet, tap and jazz. The Magic of Broadway camps are available for dancers entering grades two through 12. These fun and unique camps offer training in ballet, tap, jazz, hip-hop, and lyrical/contemporary. Camp ends with a performance for family and friends. Students entering grades seven through 12 will meet from June 20 to June 24, and students entering grades two through six will meet from July 10 to July 14. For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.