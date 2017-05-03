Ridgefield Independent Film Festival to offer discounted passes at Spring Stroll Saturday

The Ridgefield Independent Film Festival (RIFF) announced plans today to offer a discount on passes purchased during Ridgefield’s Spring Stroll, happening this weekend all along Main Street. Stop by the RIFF booth, located on the front lawn of the Ridgefield Library (472 Main Street), on Saturday, May 6th 10-4p.m. to buy ALL FESTIVAL or ALL FILM passes at 20% off the regular online prices. Offer available in person only on Saturday, May 6th.

The Ridgefield Independent Film Festival runs May 19-21 at five venues around town: The Ridgefield Playhouse, Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, Ridgefield Library, Keeler Tavern Museum and Prospector Theater. This year, RIFF will showcase 55 films from 19 countries, including Andorra, Iran, South Africa, India, Germany, Israel, Singapore, Poland, Taiwan and others, and offer master classes in screenwriting, voice-over acting and visual storytelling. More info and details on programming at www.RIFF.website.