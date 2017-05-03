The Ridgefield Press

Rogoff blasts two homers as Ridgefield tops Staples

By Tim Murphy on May 3, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports · 0 Comments

Kendall Rogoff’s second home run of the day lifted the Ridgefield High softball team to a 3-2 victory over host Staples on Tuesday in Westport.

It was the second 3-2 road triumph in two days for the Tigers, who beat Wilton by the same score on Monday.

With the score tied 2-2 and two outs in the top of the seventh, Rogoff crushed a pitch to centerfield for a solo homer that put Ridgefield ahead.

Kailey Westington then retired Staples in order in the bottom of the seventh to complete the Tigers’ 3-2 win.

Ridgefield, which improved to 7-5 with the win, got its first two runs in the top of the first inning. Westington laced a one-out single and Rogoff followed with a homer to left field that gave the Tigers a quick 2-0 lead.

Staples used a walk, a hit batter and a groundout to put runners on second and third with one out in the bottom of the first. But Westington got a strikeout and a groundout to keep the Wreckers scoreless.

Westington then struck out two batters to strand another Staples runner at third base in the bottom of the second.

Staples got one run back in the bottom of the fourth on Erica Fanning’s two-out triple. The Wreckers added the tying run one inning later, as Gillian Birk tripled and scored on Sophia Alfero’s single.

Westington pitched a four-hitter for Ridgefield, striking out eight batters and walking two.

Rogoff (2-for-3, three RBIs, two runs) paced the Tigers’ 10-hit offense. Amanda Kelly, Westington and Bayer added two hits apiece, while Sydnie DeMarco and Fujitani each had one hit.

Senior catcher Kendall Rogoff blasted two home runs as Ridgefield topped Staples, 3-2. - Scott Mullin file photo

Senior catcher Kendall Rogoff blasted two home runs as Ridgefield topped Staples, 3-2. – Scott Mullin file photo

 

No related posts.

Previous Post Zoe Butchen receives top fund-raiser award
About author
Tim Murphy

Tim Murphy


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress