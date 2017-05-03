Kendall Rogoff’s second home run of the day lifted the Ridgefield High softball team to a 3-2 victory over host Staples on Tuesday in Westport.

It was the second 3-2 road triumph in two days for the Tigers, who beat Wilton by the same score on Monday.

With the score tied 2-2 and two outs in the top of the seventh, Rogoff crushed a pitch to centerfield for a solo homer that put Ridgefield ahead.

Kailey Westington then retired Staples in order in the bottom of the seventh to complete the Tigers’ 3-2 win.

Ridgefield, which improved to 7-5 with the win, got its first two runs in the top of the first inning. Westington laced a one-out single and Rogoff followed with a homer to left field that gave the Tigers a quick 2-0 lead.

Staples used a walk, a hit batter and a groundout to put runners on second and third with one out in the bottom of the first. But Westington got a strikeout and a groundout to keep the Wreckers scoreless.

Westington then struck out two batters to strand another Staples runner at third base in the bottom of the second.

Staples got one run back in the bottom of the fourth on Erica Fanning’s two-out triple. The Wreckers added the tying run one inning later, as Gillian Birk tripled and scored on Sophia Alfero’s single.

Westington pitched a four-hitter for Ridgefield, striking out eight batters and walking two.

Rogoff (2-for-3, three RBIs, two runs) paced the Tigers’ 10-hit offense. Amanda Kelly, Westington and Bayer added two hits apiece, while Sydnie DeMarco and Fujitani each had one hit.