Ridgefield property transfers: April 20-26

Five homes and five condominiums worth a total of $7,281,266 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between April 20 and 26. The town received $18,203 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

14 Hayes Lane: Alice M. Rose Revocable Trust to Michael and Katherine Voellmicke of Stamford, April 20, $739,000.

106 Grandview Drive: Michael Hanauer and Caroline Scarborough of Wilton to Alan Boehmer Trust of Naples, Fla., April 21, $522,000.

102 Armand Road: Kathryn and Robert Curlett to Barry Baker and Nicole Cione, April 21, $1,005,000.

66 Grove Street Unit #17-C (Treetops): Roger Schaaf to Glen and Christine Weisenberg, April 21, $574,000.

33 Indian Cave Road: Craig and Erin Dempster of Branchville Road to Brendon and Micole Pomeroy of Flat Rock Drive, April 21, $717,500.

500 Main Street Unit #5 (Elms): Elms Development LLC to Jeffrey and Jill Bornstein of Boston, Mass., April 21, $1,860,000.

4 Vine Lane (Fox Hill): Sharon S. Collins Trust of Main Street to Emily Martensen of Armonk, N.Y., April 24, $164,900.

14 Hillcrest Court: David and Brooke Brooker to Matthew Swain and Abigail Braden of Brooklyn, N.Y., April 25, $651,000.

77 Sunset Lane (Unit 131): Charter Group Partners LLC to Thomas and Sharon Green of Danbury, April 26, $553,660.

77 Sunset Lane (Unit 133): Charter Group Partners LLC to William Spencer and Diane Reilly of Main Street, April 26, $494,206.