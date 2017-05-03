BI Cares Foundation welcomes students to Playhouse

On April 24, the stage of the Ridgefield Playhouse featured three performances of ArcAttack: Energy & Electricity, presented by Geodesic Management and underwritten by the Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation.

Part rock concert, part science experiment, the interactive show featured two eight-foot-tall Tesla coils arcing a million volts of electricity to demonstrate concepts around forces, fields, voltage, currents, magnetism, and robotics for area students visiting as part of the Playhouse’s Arts in Education program.

In addition, as part of the Playhouse’s outreach program, 125 tickets were donated to schoolchildren from the New Haven and Bridgeport areas so they could learn about science and technology in an engaging way.

“Kids are more engaged in live performances,” said Allison Stockel, executive director of the Ridgefield Playhouse. “That, in turn, helps them understand what they’re learning in school.”

The Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation supports nonprofit programs that align with its goals of improving access to health care and enhancing science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education with a focus on the underserved.

Over its 16-year history, the foundation has invested $30 million in community programs, many of which are Connecticut-based.

