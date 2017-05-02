The Ridgefield Press

Aerial360 Solutions posts Battle of Ridgefield video

By The Ridgefield Press on May 2, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Here’s a video Aerial360 Solutions put together from this weekend’s Battle of Ridgefield reenactment, with photos, videos and sounds from dozens of contributions from people on the ground.

Video credit: Sean McEvoy

