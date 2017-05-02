The Ridgefield Press

Zoe Butchen receives top fund-raiser award

Jeff Butchen with daughter Zoe Butchen.

Zoe Butchen, age 16 and a junior at Ridgefield High School, was recognized as a top fund-raiser at the 2017 Michael J. Fox MVP Awards dinner in New York City on Friday, April 28.  

This is the third year Zoe has been recognized by the Michael J. Fox Foundation for her efforts.

Zoe created the Dance Shake Donate campaign back in 2014 in support of her father, Jeff, who was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s disease at the age of 51.  

To date, Zoe has raised more than $92,000, and she continues to raise money that supports the foundation’s mission to find a cure.  

Zoe’s goal is $100,000.  

To donate and support Zoe’s campaign, visit www.danceshakedonate.com.  

