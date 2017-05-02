Attorney Joshua Weinshank and CPA Gregory Pepin are planning a joint presentation about charitable planned giving, designed to educate and inform charitable individuals. Attorney Weinshank is a Trust and Estate Partner with Cramer & Anderson LLP. Gregory Pepin, CPA, is a Tax Manager with Reynolds + Rowella LLP.

They will cover the benefits of charitable giving, how to maximize charitable bequests through tax efficiency and other issues related to planned giving.

The program, which begins at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, is free and open to the public. Complimentary light fare and refreshments will be provided. The location is the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association (RVNA) at 27 Governor St. in downtown Ridgefield.

Attorney Weinshank, who lives in Ridgefield, advises clients on ways to effectively and efficiently preserve and create intergenerational wealth by addressing tax and personal concerns. He is a member of the Danbury Hospital & New Milford Hospital Foundation’s Associate Board, and Co-Chair of the Planned Giving Committee of Ability Beyond. He may be reached by email at [email protected] and by phone at 203-744-1234.

Greg Pepin specializes in pro-active tax and financial consultation for discerning individuals and privately held businesses. He is a manager in the Ridgefield office of Reynolds + Rowella, and has been a CPA for 13 years. He also manages the Firm’s Family Office Solutions Group. Mr. Pepin sits on the Keeler Tavern Museum Endowment Fund Board of Trustees. He may be reached by email at [email protected] and by phone at 203-438-0161.

Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP by calling RVNA at 203-438-5555.