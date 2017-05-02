The Ridgefield Press

Officially rebranded: Consign Envy cuts the ribbon

By The Ridgefield Press on May 2, 2017 in Business, Community, News, People · 0 Comments

Pictured, left to right: Nancy O’Connell, Nancy O; Dee Strilowich, Personal Touch Welcome; Shannon Freda Kilcran, Ridgefield Administrative Solutions; Maura Sullivan, Consign Envy; Jane Scarbrough, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Real Estate; Tony DeMarco, CorCystems; David Buckley, NuWeigh Wellness; Mary Kate Gobleck, Reliance Merchant Services; and Jennifer Zinzi, Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Consign Envy on April 12 to introduce its new name and brand to the Ridgefield community. Consign Envy, formerly known as the Children’s Cottage, is a boutique consignment shop catering to children and women.

It is owned by Maura Sullivan and is located at 23 Catoonah Street.

