Pictured, left to right: Nancy O’Connell, Nancy O; Dee Strilowich, Personal Touch Welcome; Shannon Freda Kilcran, Ridgefield Administrative Solutions; Maura Sullivan, Consign Envy; Jane Scarbrough, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Real Estate; Tony DeMarco, CorCystems; David Buckley, NuWeigh Wellness; Mary Kate Gobleck, Reliance Merchant Services; and Jennifer Zinzi, Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Consign Envy on April 12 to introduce its new name and brand to the Ridgefield community. Consign Envy, formerly known as the Children’s Cottage, is a boutique consignment shop catering to children and women.
It is owned by Maura Sullivan and is located at 23 Catoonah Street.