RHS takes second place in business challenge

On April 24, 60 students from 15 different high schools in the Western Connecticut region competed against each other in the high school business challenge using Junior Achievement’s Titan program, a virtual business simulation.

Students felt the pressure of being in the CEO’s seat while tasked to make important business decisions that could make or break their virtual businesses. Throughout this rigorous competition, students developed skills in problem-solving, critical thinking and teamwork, while learning about important business concepts like business management, research and development, production, and marketing.

Facing some tough competition, students from Fairfield Ludlowe High School finished in first place, with each student winning a $1,000 scholarship. Ridgefield High School placed second, winning $500 each, and students from Stratford High School placed first in the consolation bracket.

“The Junior Achievement Titan program exemplifies the work that our organization does with young people in our community: providing interactive programs and experiences that teach practical lessons in business, financial literacy, and work readiness, while fostering the growth of soft skills,” said Bernadine Venditto, president of Junior Achievement of Western Connecticut.