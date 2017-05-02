Shofi’s single helps Ridgefield top Wilton, 3-2

Mallory Shofi’s two-out single in the fifth inning drove in the winning run as the Ridgefield High softball team edged host Wilton, 3-2, on Monday afternoon.

Trailing 2-1 going into the top of the fifth, Ridgefield got back-to-back triples from Kailey Westington and Kendall Rogoff to tie the score. Following a walk to Sydnie DeMarco, Shofi singled to left field, scoring pinch-runner Claire Filaski with the go-ahead run.

Wilton’s Hannah Belanger doubled with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, but Ridgefield pitcher Kailey Westington struck out Pippa Gosden to end the inning.

The Warriors mounted more of a threat in the bottom of the sixth. Eliza Ward’s double and walks to Juliana Musilli and Maddy Christl loaded the bases with two outs. Westington then stranded all three runners by striking out Kate Shouvlin to keep Ridgefield ahead.

The Tigers (6-5 overall) had a golden chance to add to their lead in the top of the seventh. Three straight singles by Rogoff, Amanda Kelly and DeMarco loaded the bases with no outs. After Shofi struck out, Brandy Mauro hit a ground ball to second baseman Musilli, who threw home for a force out. Wilton pitcher Shouvlin then got Lauren Bayer on a groundout to keep the hosts within 3-2.

But the Warriors were unable to get the tying run on base in the bottom of the seventh. Westington retired the side in order on a pop-up, a groundout, and another pop-up.

“We played well as a team,” said Ridgefield head coach Lauren Greywacz. “We were very thrilled with the win, but we should have been able to put up more runs. Mallory’s hit was necessary, and she stepped up.”

Following three scoreless innings, Ridgefield went ahead 1-0 in the top of the fourth. Kelly reached on an error and went to second on Shofi’s sacrifice before scoring on Mauro’s two-out single.

Wilton answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning. With two outs, Ward singled and scored on Musilli’s double to tie the game. Maya Farrel then doubled to drive in Musili with the go-ahead run.

The advantage was short-lived, however, as Ridgefield got its two runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead for good.

Notes: Westington, Rogoff and Kelly had two hits apiece for the Tigers, who finished with 10 hits against Wilton pitchers Claire Wilson and Shouvlin.

Mikayla Melan pitched a scoreless, hitless first inning for Ridgefield before Westington took over and pitched the next six innings. Westington allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts.