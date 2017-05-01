Ann E. Kull, 92, former resident

Ann E. Kull, formerly of Ridgefield and Glendale, N.Y. has died at the age of 92.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband Louis and son Randolph. She is survived by her daughter Karen Weingart (Michael) of East Northport, N.Y., son Jeffrey Kull (Sharon) and daughter in law Dawn Kull of Glendale, sister Norma Wolfe of Vero Beach Fla., eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Ann and her husband moved to their Lake Mamanasco home full time in the early 1990’s after spending many years as summer residents.

She was a member of the Owls, AARP, Founders Hall and St. Mary’s Church.

Services at Brueggemann Funeral Home in East Northport Tuesday, May 2. Mass at St. Anthony of Padua, in East Northport Wednesday, May 3, followed by burial at All Faiths Cemetery Middle Village, N.Y.