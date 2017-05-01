The Ridgefield Press

Ann E. Kull, 92, former resident

By The Ridgefield Press on May 1, 2017 in Obituaries, People · 0 Comments

Ann E. Kull, formerly of Ridgefield and Glendale, N.Y. has died at the age of 92.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband Louis and son Randolph. She is survived by her daughter Karen Weingart (Michael) of East Northport, N.Y., son Jeffrey Kull (Sharon) and daughter in law Dawn Kull of Glendale, sister Norma Wolfe of Vero Beach Fla., eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Ann and her husband moved to their Lake Mamanasco home full time in the early 1990’s after spending many years as summer residents.

She was a member of the Owls, AARP, Founders Hall and St. Mary’s Church.

Services at Brueggemann Funeral Home in East Northport Tuesday, May 2. Mass at St. Anthony of Padua, in East Northport Wednesday, May 3, followed by burial at All Faiths Cemetery Middle Village, N.Y.

Related posts:

  1. Ross Fenster, 73, volunteer
  2. Pamela Keeler Allen, 83, former Deputy Registrar of Voters
  3. Barbara Baxter Stabe, 89, former resident

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Local bands headline Gone Country BBQ Festival Next Post Antonucci donates $10,000 to RHS in her will
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress