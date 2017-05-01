The Ridgefield Press

Antonucci donates $10,000 to RHS in her will

By Ivanha Paz on May 1, 2017 in News, People, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments

Ridgefield High School has received a $10,000 donation for scholarships to give to graduating seniors.

The late Rose M. Antonucci, a resident of Ridgefield since 1965 who died last summer, was a teacher’s aide at Barlow Mountain.

“I thought it was extremely generous of Mrs. Antonucci,” said Principal Stacey Gross.

“I was excited by the opportunities it could provide for our student,” she added.

The Board of Education approved the donation April 24.

Gross said that the chosen recipients will be determined by the PTSA who oversee scholarship funds.

