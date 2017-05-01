The Ridgefield Press

American Legion launches National Poppy Week

By The Ridgefield Press on May 1, 2017

In May, the American Legion will launch National Poppy Week as a way to honor fallen U.S. service members, from the battlefields of France a century ago to today’s global war on terrorism.

After World War I, the poppy flourished in Europe and quickly became a symbol of the sacrifices made by service members around the world, including Americans.

Memorial Day in America is a sacred holiday, it is a time when we pause, reflect and honor those who have died keeping America and democracy safe. There is no better way for Americans to honor those who made our freedoms possible then by wearing or displaying a poppy during this week.

National Poppy Week, which begins on National Poppy Day Monday, May 22, runs thru Memorial Day, May 29. It is in memory of those who have fallen and for the future of the living.

During the first two weekends of May, members of American Legion Post 78 will be stationed around town where residents can obtain poppy.

“Your support in honoring our fallen service members is greatly appreciated,” said George Besse, Commander Post 78.

