Wins for Ridgefield boys, girls lax teams

One game was decided in the final 30 seconds; the other was over by halftime.

The common denominator was victories for the Ridgefield High boys and girls lacrosse teams.

At Tiger Hollow, Weston Carpenter’s goal off an assist from Drew Fowler lifted the RHS boys to a 10-9 triumph over visiting Staples.

The game was close throughout. Ridgefield led 3-2 after one quarter, 4-3 at halftime, and 9-7 through three quarters. Staples then scored the first two goals of the final period to tie the game at 9-9 with 8:50 to play.

The score stayed knotted until Carpenter took a pass from Fowler and beat Staples goalie Matt Garber with time running out. Staples won the ensuing face-off but committed a turnover before getting off a shot.

Fowler, a senior attackman, had his best game of the season with three goals and three assists for Ridgefield. Reid Kagan and Carpenter each added three goals, and Greg Gatto had one goal to round out the scoring.

Luke Gaydos, Trey Soli and Dawson Muller contributed one assist for the Tigers, who are now 6-2 overall at the halfway point of the regular season.

Sophomore goalie Dan Parson had another impressive performance as he finished with 11 saves.

Three players scored two goals apiece for Staples, which fell to 6-4.

RHS girls finish off Stamford early

No late-game goals were needed earlier in Stamford, as the Ridgefield girls lacrosse team crushed the host Black Knights, 16-2.

The Tigers, who improved to 6-3 with their fourth consecutive victory, led 11-0 at halftime.

Caroline Curnal had three goals and two assists for Ridgefield. Caitlin Slaminko added two goals and two assists, while Katie Hoban contributed two goals and an assist and Caeleigh Tannian and Fair Smith each had two goals.

Lucie Picard and Maeve Tobin each added a goal and two assists, and Annie Hage, Cate Costigan and Lauren Whalen had one goal apiece.

Julia Realander and Alyssa Bonanno each had one assist, while goalies Lexi Held (five) and Robyn Karashik (two) combined for seven saves.

“Defensively, we made key stops and sent the ball back to the offense all game,” said Ridgefield head coach Cece Berger. “Strong play by Aneeka Britto, Alyssa Bonanno, Meaghan O’Hara, Lauren Ahern, Bella Carrozza, Erika Linke, and Karley Smith held Stamford scoreless for the first half and protected goalies Held and Karashik from seeing shots.”

Hage led the Tigers with six draw controls, and Fair Smith had a team-best five ground balls.