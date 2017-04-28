Thrasher’s homer lifts Ridgefield past Darien

John Thrasher’s three-run homer was the difference as the Ridgefield High baseball team kept cooking with a 4-3 road win over Darien on Friday afternoon.

It was the fifth straight victory for the Tigers, who improved to 11-1 overall and 8-1 in the FCIAC.

Darien scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the fifth inning on Casey Brown’s RBI single off Ridgefield starter Collin Lowe. But the Tigers replied quickly, getting all four of their runs in the top of the sixth to go ahead, 4-1.

Colin Motill got things started with a leadoff double and moved to third on Matt Colin’s groundout before scoring on Pete Columbia’s single. Following a walk to Tony Macchia, Thrasher greeted Darien reliever Justin Jordan with a three-run homer to left field.

Making his first appearance out of the bullpen, Ridgefield junior left-hander Alex Price struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth. After the Tigers went down in the top of the seventh, the Blue Wave opened the bottom of the inning with a walk to Jake Geddes and a two-run homer by Peter Marren, closing within 4-3. Price then allowed a single before regaining his composure and striking out the next three batters to end the game.

Lowe pitched five strong innings to get the win for Ridgefield. The senior right-hander held Darien to one run on five hits while walking three and striking out four.

Price, who is 4-0 with three complete games as a starter, picked up the save. He gave up two runs on two hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

Notes: Starter Henry Williams took the loss for Darien. Williams went four and two-thirds innings and was charged with three runs on three hits.

Thrasher and Columbia each had two hits for Ridgefield.

The Blue Wave fell to 6-5 with the loss.