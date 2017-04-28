The Ridgefield Press

Plaque at Aldrich Field will honor Justin Cowen

By The Ridgefield Press on April 28, 2017

To honor a former player and teammate, Ridgefield Little League will dedicate a plaque in memory of Justin Cowen, the East Ridge Middle School student who passed away last year after a battle with bone cancer.

The plaque dedication ceremony will be this Saturday, April 29, at 11 at Aldrich Field off New Road in Farmingville. There will also be some thoughts on Justin shared at Ridgefield Little League’s Opening Day ceremonies at 9:30 at Governor’s Field behind the Ridgefield Playhouse.

All Ridgefield Little League families and alumni are invited to attend the ceremonies. Current players and alumni planning to attend the dedication are encouraged to wear their uniforms and/or team hats.

Following the dedication, Justin’s team, Ridgefield Hardware, will play the Lions Club.

