Thursday recap: Girls lax wins in OT; baseball, girls golf romp

For the second time in two games, the Ridgefield High girls lacrosse team came through in overtime.

Kaitlyn McMullan’s goal with 1:56 left in the second overtime gave the Tigers a 12-11 non-conference win over visiting Glastonbury on Thursday evening.

Ridgefield, which is now 5-3 at the midpoint of the regular season, was coming off a 4-3 overtime triumph against Newtown on Monday.

Ahead 11-10 with under a minute to play in regulation, Glastonbury looked headed for a road victory. But Ridgefield freshman Caitlin Slaminko scored her second straight goal to tie the contest with 15 seconds left in the second half.

After neither team scored in the first three-minute overtime, the Tigers got a big defensive stop in the second extra session.

“Annie Hage, Fair Smith, Erika Linke, Alyssa Bonanno, Lucie Picard, Caitlin Slaminko, and Bella Carrozza worked as a unit to force a turnover,” said Ridgefield head coach Cece Berger, “and Maeve Tobin helped bring the ball down field to set up Kaitlyn McMullan for the game-winning goal …”

Slaminko finished with four goals, and Caroline Curnal added three goals and two assists for the Tigers, who led 6-4 at halftime. McMullan contributed three goals, and Lucie Picard had two goals and an assist. Hage and Tobin each had one assist.

Freshman goalie Lexi Held made eight saves for Ridgefield.

Baseball: Four runs in the top of the first inning set the tone as Ridgefield routed Bridgeport Central, 14-1, in Bridgeport.

The game was stopped after six innings due to the run rule.

Lucas Furneri went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Tigers, who raised their record to 10-1.

Andrew Mathes and Ty Fujitani each added two hits and an RBI, while Tony Macchia had a hit and drove in two runs.

Colin Motill, Collin Lowe and Macchia scored two runs apiece for Ridgefield, which led 10-0 through four innings.

Making his first career start, John Thrasher pitched three scoreless innings to get the victory for the Tigers. Thrasher allowed one hit while walking two batters and striking out six. Jake Artzt, Joe Signorelli and Nick Squiteri all pitched one inning in relief.

Girls golf: Ridgefield registered its third straight victory with a dominating performance on Thursday at Silvermine County Club in Norwalk.

The Tigers had a 164 — their lowest regular-season score since at least 2007 — to beat host Wilton (194) by 30 strokes.

Alyssa Maiolo and Mia Scarpati each shot three-over pars 35 to lead Ridgefield, which is now 3-2 this season. Christina Kudera added a 46 and Maya Christianson had a 48 to complete the team score.

Boys tennis: A pair of three-set victories helped Ridgefield sweep the doubles matches and beat Wilton, 5-2, on Thursday.

At first doubles, Ridgefield’s Tanner Daubenspeck and Tadd Long came away with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 triumph over Henry Murphy and Clay Adams.

Drew Warren and Jordan Gilbert rallied for a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 win at second doubles, and Shane Bowler and Jamie Crawford added a 6-4, 7-6 victory at third doubles for the Tigers, who are now 7-1 this season.

The teams split the four singles matches. Ridgefield’s points came from Brian Song at second singles (6-4, 6-1) and Ramiro Davila at third singles (6-0, 6-3).

Girls tennis: Ridgefield was limited to one doubles triumph in a 6-1 loss to Wilton on Thursday.

Hillary Sherpa and Jillian O’Keefe provided the lone point for the Tigers with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win at first doubles.

Ridgefield (4-3) lost two other matches in three sets. Morgan Held fell 6-1, 1-6, 6-0 at third singles, while Julia Driscoll and Jennifer Gordon suffered a 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 setback at third doubles.

Softball: Ridgefield climbed over .500 for the first time this season by crushing host Greenwich, 15-1.

It was the second straight win for the Tigers, who are now 5-4 going into today’s game with Darien.

More information was not yet available.