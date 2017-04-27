Reid Kagan scored seven goals as the Ridgefield High boys lacrosse team pulled away to beat Briarcliff (N.Y.), 12-5, on Thursday night at Tiger Hollow.

Ridgefield held a tenuous 6-5 lead with under six minutes left in the third quarter but then scored the game’s final six goals to get the victory and improve to 5-2.

Kagan accounted for the first five goals of that 6-0 run before Dawson Muller added the Tigers’ final goal.

“Going into the half up one (5-4) we all knew we needed to take care of the ball and put our chances away,” said Kagan, a junior forward. “We just came out in the second half and took care of business.

“It was great to get the fire going at halftime,” continued Kagan. “But we’re going to need that for four quarters in our upcoming games.”

Based on the first 12 minutes, it appeared that Ridgefield would not be challenged. Greg Gatto and Muller scored to put the hosts ahead 2-0 before Kagan contributed his first two goals to stretch Ridgefield’s lead to 4-0 after one quarter.

Briarcliff stuck around, though, outscoring the Tigers, 4-1, in the second quarter to close within 4-4 at halftime. Weston Carpenter had Ridgefield’s lone goal in the second period.

Trey Soli opened the second-half scoring for the Tigers, but Briarcliff got the next goal to make it 6-5 with 5:45 left in the third quarter. Kagan then embarked on his five-goal spree to guarantee the win for Ridgefield.

“We were a little tight in the first half and then Reid got us going,” said Ridgefield head coach Roy Colsey. “Briarcliff’s coach (Rob Anderson) was actually an assistant here at RHS, so when he left he brought our zone to Briarcliff. It’s worked well for them, but it’s what we play, so we know how to stop it.”

Notes: Senior attackman Drew Fowler had three assists for the Tigers. Muller added two assists and Ray Dearth, Michael Dobson, Kagan, and Carpenter had one assist apiece.

Ridgefield goalie Dan Parson finished with seven saves.

Briarcliff went 17-2 last season, losing to Bronxville in the Class C sectional semifinals.

Press Sports Reporter Jimmy Green contributed to this story.