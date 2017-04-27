Road wins for Ridgefield golf teams

With road victories on Wednesday, the Ridgefield boys golf team remained unbeaten and the Ridgefield girls golf team evened its record.

At Wee Burn Country Club in Darien, the RHS girls defeated the host Blue Wave, 189-203. The Tigers have now won two straight matches and are 2-2 this season under first-year head coach Jo Rasmussen.

The 189 was Ridgefield’s best score since the 2015 season. The Tigers broke 200 only once last spring — shooting 194 in a loss to New Canaan — when they won just one match.

“I knew from the beginning of the season that they were capable of this,” said Rasmussen following Wednesday’s triumph. “It was just a matter of putting it together.”

Freshman Mia Scarpati shot a 44 to lead Ridgefield. Junior Caroline Bunt added a 46 and sophomore Alyssa Maiolo had a 47. Maiolo recovered from a triple bogey on the first hole. “She birdied the next hole, which was a great way to come back from the triple bogey,” said Rasmussen about Maiolo. “Some players would fall apart after starting with a triple bogey.”

Senior Maya Christianson contributed a 52 to complete the Tigers’ team score. “Maya played even golf over the last three holes,” said Rasmussen. “She had a birdie on the seventh, a par on the eighth, and a bogey on the ninth. It was a nice finish to her round.”

Darien’s Emily Cohen fired a 39 to take medalist honors with the day’s low score.

In Trumbull, the Ridgefield boys golf team improved its record to 6-0 by edging the host Golden Eagles, 163-165, at Tashua Knolls Golf Course.

Matt Bornstein led the Tigers with a two-over par 38, tying Trumbull’s Ryan Levy for medalist honors.

Connor Looney (40), Oliver Frossell (42) and Neil Kumar (43) rounded out Ridgefield’s four-player team score, while Colin Rynne also had a 43 for the Tigers.

“They were not the best scores,” said Ridgefield head coach Mike Merati. “But a win on the road against a good team shows character.”