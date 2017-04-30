Thrift Shop: it’s in the bag

The nicest selection of quality purses came into the Thrift Shop this week. You can choose a satchel, shoulder bag, saddle bag, carryall, or tote from Coach, Talbots or Lands’ End. These bags are in great condition, neutral tones, and ready to be your statement accessory for years to come. Oh, and Mother’s Day is on its way. It’s not too early to get a gift.

The Thrift Shop just received a $10,000 donation from a local foundation to help with the renovations of our new location. We are so grateful for this donation. Good things happen to good causes.

Ready for a sale? We are. Come to the Thrift Shop this Thursday through Saturday (April 27 to 29) and you’ll find almost everything in the entire store is half-price. We like to keep our inventory fresh — get it in, move it out — and really, who doesn’t love a sale? We continue to put new inventory on the floor every day and will do so until we move.

Visit us Monday through Friday from 12 to 4 and Saturday from 10 to 2 at 15 Catoonah Street.