Recreation Notes: keep children swimming

Summer will be here before you know it, and Ridgefield Parks & Recreation wants to keep the children swimming. Our Barracuda Swim Team is holding tryouts on Thursday, May 18, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the recreation center pool. Children ages 5 to 16 must swim at American Red Cross level 3 or higher. Participants will enjoy swim instruction, fun competitive meets, and a supportive team environment. The team practices five days a week from June 26 to Aug. 11. Monday through Thursday, participants will swim at Barlow Mountain pool and on Friday they will swim at Martin Park beach.

Keep your child active this summer in our Skyhawks Sports Camps. Flag Football Camp is for children ages 6 to 12 and is available from Monday, June 26, to Friday, June 30. Mini-Hawk Multi-Sport Camp is for children ages 4 to 7 and Tiny-Hawk Multi-Sport Camp is for children ages 3 to 4. Both multi-sport camps combine soccer, baseball and basketball. They are available from Wednesday, July 5, to Friday, July 7.

For more details and information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.