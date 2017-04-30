Founders Hall: Armchair travelers and art lovers

Armchair travelers and art lovers alike have two special opportunities next week. On Monday, May 1, at 2 p.m., take a virtual tour of the works of French Impressionist Alfred Sisley, currently on exhibit at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich. A friend of Claude Monet and Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Sisley painted his favorite sites in and around Paris in exhaustive detail, in all seasons, and under ever-changing skies.

According to the exhibit’s organizer, “The magic with which he was able to capture light sparkling on water, winter sun on snow, and trees rustled by a breeze create some of the most memorable Impressionist images.”

Thanks to Skype, you will be able to view his paintings without driving to Greenwich. Founders Hall art instructor Jean Linville, who will moderate the virtual tour, says, “I think this could be the beginning of a wonderful collaboration and extension of the art classes and tours that are currently offered at Founders.”

Take a different type of tour on Friday, May 5, at 1 p.m. Members Darla and Ben Shaw spent several weeks last spring working at an orphanage on a remote island in northern Greenland. They will share photos and discuss the culture of the Inuit people and the drastic effect of global warming on them. The Shaws will also talk about the value of humanitarian travel as well as the difficulties that one faces when working in remote areas.

Seminar: Hearing Technology, Friday, April 28, 1 p.m.