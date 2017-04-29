Giving Thanks: Rid Litter picks up double the trash this year

Over 1,400 pounds of litter and recyclables were picked up in Ridgefield over the weekend in spite of cold and rainy weather on Saturday. That is almost twice as much as last year! Our thanks go to all the wonderful people and organizations who helped with this huge endeavor: Molly McGeehin, the town of Ridgefield (especially Rudy Marconi, Wendy Lionetti, Ellen Rossini, the Highway Department, and the staff at the Rec Center), Rossini Lawn Services, Chamber of Commerce, Ridgefield Hardware, Conservation Commission, Democratic Town Committee, Republican Town Committee, EZ Moving Services, Mulvaney Plumbing, Dingo Lawn Service, Alex Karsanidi, Ridgefield Board of Realtors, all the folks who cleaned up their adopted street/spot, and the media, both print and electronic, who publicized the event.

We would not have had this spectacular result without all of you.

Beth Yanity and Barbara Hartman

Rid Litter Day co-chairs, Caudatowa Garden Club