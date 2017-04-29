Library Lines: celebrating volunteers

April 23 to April 29 is National Volunteer Week, and we have a lot of talented and generous people to thank for their volunteer service to the Ridgefield Library. Their involvement ranges from one-time help with a special event like Love Your Library Day to a multi-year commitment as a member of our board of directors. They come to us as individuals, families, students, and groups like National Charity League, Boy and Girl Scouts, Lion’s Heart, and the Boys & Girls Club. They are young people, retirees and people of all ages doing community service.

One very special group of volunteers is the Friends of the Ridgefield Library, who organize popular used book sales, the proceeds of which support many favorite library services and collections. Their spring sale is coming up May 5 to 7 (children’s books only) and May 12 to 15. Don’t miss it.

Teens going into grades six to 12 in the fall are invited to apply before June 5 to volunteer with the Summer Reading Program, assisting younger children with logging their reading and claiming their prizes. Pick up an application in the Ellis Family Teen Center or print one from our website.

Our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has helped us during the past year.