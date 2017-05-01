Alice Bonvenuto stars in ‘Becoming Dr. Ruth’

Ridgefield actor Alice McMahon Bonvenuto stars in Becoming Dr. Ruth, a play filled with the humor, honesty and life-affirming spirit of Karola Ruth Siegel, the girl who would later become Dr. Ruth Westheimer. Presented by the Square One Theatre in Stratford, the award-winning Bonvenuto is directed by Tom Holehan.

Most everyone knows Dr. Ruth Westheimer from her career as America’s pioneering sex therapist. Very few know her backstory, from fleeing Nazi Germany in the Kindertransport, to joining the Haganah, the Jewish underground freedom fighters in Jerusalem, first as a scout and then as a sniper, to her struggles to succeed as a single mother after coming to America.

Mark St. Germain’s play convincingly and humorously conveys Westheimer’s surprising dignity, courage and resilience.

Becoming Dr. Ruth opens on Thursday, May 4, at 7 p.m. and continues Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through May 21. Performances will be held at the Stratford Academy, 719 Birdseye Street.

Tickets, $20 for adults and $19 for senior citizens and students, may be purchased at 203-375-8778 or squareonetheatre.com, or at the box office 60 minutes prior to each performance.