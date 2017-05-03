Ridgefield Guild calls for artists

Ridgefield Guild of Artists announces a call for artists for its seventh annual Juried Member Show running May 13 to June 18. This exhibition is open to all members of the guild. (Anyone not a member may join on dropping off work for submission.)

The guild, located at 34 Halpin Lane, will accept up to three pieces of artwork in all media at its gallery on Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6, from noon to 4 and Sunday, May 7, from 2 to 6. This year’s juror is Helen Kauder, executive director of Artspace and co-founder of the City-Wide Open Studios festival in New Haven. She will select the final exhibiting artwork from the works received. The opening reception is Saturday, May 13, from 4 to 6.

For more information and to see the complete prospectus, including all requirements, visit rgoa.org or call 203-438-8863.