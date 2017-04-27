Joy Ike performs for Ridgefield Folk Series

Joy Ike will perform at the Ridgefield Library’s spring live folk music series on Sunday, April 30, at 2. Ike was born to Nigerian immigrants, and her music, voice and writing have drawn comparisons to such female musicians as Corinne Bailey Rae, Norah Jones, Regina Spektor, and Fiona Apple. Her percussive piano-playing and soaring vocals give homage to her African upbringing.

Ike has spent the last nine years playing thousands of shows across the country. She has had the opportunity to share the stage and open for Cody Chesnutt, Allen Toussaint, Tyrone Wells, Jeffrey Gaines, and Sara Groves, to name a few.

A write-up on NPR’s All Things Considered says, “The depth of subjects she tackles in her poetic lyrics are perfectly complemented by a unique blend of neo-soul, with just the right dash of pop … a truly compelling act to watch in person, with the ability to create an intimate setting in locations big and small.”

The final concert of the spring series will feature Heather Maloney on Sunday, June 11, at 2. Maloney has toured nationally as a headliner and also in support of acts including Mary Chapin Carpenter.

Tickets are free, thanks to the Friends of the Ridgefield Library, and may be picked up at the door on the day of the show starting at 1. Doors open at 1:30 and the show starts at 2.