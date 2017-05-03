Zika awareness event at RVNA

The Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association (RVNA) is holding an education event on the topic of the Zika virus just in time for the summer travel season. “Zika Awareness: What You Need to Know” will be held on Thursday, May 18, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the RVNA office, 27 Governor Street.

Attendees will learn all about this mosquito-borne illness, such as who is at risk, how it is transmitted, the symptoms, and precautions that may help a person avoid contracting it. This event is free and open to the public. To register, call RVNA at 203-438-5555.