Ballard plant sale to be held May 12

On Friday, May 12, and Saturday May 13, the annual Ballard Garden Plant Sale will take place, rain or shine.

The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at Ballard Garden and Greenhouse, located at the rear of Ballard Park. Parking is available in the lot adjacent to CVS.

On offer will be diggings gathered from members’ own gardens, as well as perennials, shrubs, annuals, herbs, and kitchen garden plants.

The sale is also a popular destination for hanging baskets and Mother’s Day gifts potted and designed by club members.

Master gardeners will be available to provide advice on plant selection and growing.

The plant sale, hosted jointly by the Caudatowa and Ridgefield garden clubs, has been operating annually on Mother’s Day weekend since 1940.