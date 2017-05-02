League of Women Voters fundraiser May 9

Ridgefield artist Hans Fischer has created Evening in the Park, value $2,400, especially for the Ridgefield League of Women Voters to be raffled off at its annual fundraiser Tuesday, May 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Gallo Ristorante, 5 Grove Street.

Proceeds from the sale of raffle tickets and 10% of the bar bill will allow the league to continue to provide educational programs and events of interest to members and the community. Stay for dinner and get another 10% from your food bill.

Go to rlwv.org/art-raffle-fundraiser/ to purchase $5 raffle tickets or call/text Amanda Cordano at 203-313-9930. Winner need not be present at drawing.