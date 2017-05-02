Nutrition and snacks courses to start May 8

Healthy food courses taught by instructors who hold master of science degrees in nutrition are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

What Are You Eating? on Monday, May 8, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., $31, with nutritionist Peggy Krotzer reviews what you should look for when shopping in the grocery store, including the differences between grass-fed and grain-fed beef, when to buy organic, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), artificial sweeteners, high-fructose corn syrup, and impacts on your health. Other topics include the benefits of fish oil and fats that are heart-healthy.

Preparing Healthy Snacks meets on Tuesdays, May 2 and 9, from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. Cost is $49 plus $8 to $10 food fee per class. Advance registration required. Ridgefield senior/disabled discount available. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.