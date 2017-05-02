The Ridgefield Press

Nutrition and snacks courses to start May 8

By The Ridgefield Press on May 2, 2017

Healthy food courses taught by instructors who hold master of science degrees in nutrition are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

What Are You Eating? on Monday, May 8, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., $31, with nutritionist Peggy Krotzer reviews what you should look for when shopping in the grocery store, including the differences between grass-fed and grain-fed beef, when to buy organic, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), artificial sweeteners, high-fructose corn syrup, and impacts on your health. Other topics include the benefits of fish oil and fats that are heart-healthy.

Preparing Healthy Snacks meets on Tuesdays, May 2 and 9, from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. Cost is $49 plus $8 to $10 food fee per class. Advance registration required. Ridgefield senior/disabled discount available. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.

