Technology classes to be held at Ridgefield Continuing Education

May 1, 2017

Technology, apps and software classes through Ridgefield Continuing Education are available day, evening and weekend.

May classes include Outlook Intro: Tuesday, May 2, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., $44; Internet Basics: Thursday, May 4, 1 to 3 p.m., $44; Using Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: Friday, May 5, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; eBay Buying and Selling: Thursday, May 11 and 18, 7 to 9 p.m. or Tuesdays, June 6 and 13, 10 a.m. to noon, $82; Photoshop Elements Phase 2: Tuesday, May 9, 16 and 23, 7 to 9 p.m., $122; Photoshop Elements Phase 3: Tuesday, May 30 and June 6, 7 to 9 p.m., $82; iPad Basics and More: Tuesday, May 16 and 23, 10 a.m. to noon, $82; Excel Intermediate: Thursday, May 4 and 11, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $82; Excel Advanced: Friday, May 5, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., $102; Access Intro: Friday, May 12, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., $102; Word Basics: Thursday, May 11, 1 to 3 p.m., $44; Word Desktop Publishing: Thursday, May 18, 9:30 to 3 p.m., $102; and PowerPoint: Friday, May 19, 9:30 to 2 p.m., $82.

Tutorials and more sections, plus LinkedIn, Windows 10, File Management, Excel Intro, Microsoft Office Basics, and iPhone, are available. There is a $2 to $7 materials fee in Microsoft classes. Ridgefield senior (age 62 and older) discount available. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

