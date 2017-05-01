Technology classes to be held at Ridgefield Continuing Education

Technology, apps and software classes through Ridgefield Continuing Education are available day, evening and weekend.

May classes include Outlook Intro: Tuesday, May 2, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., $44; Internet Basics: Thursday, May 4, 1 to 3 p.m., $44; Using Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: Friday, May 5, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; eBay Buying and Selling: Thursday, May 11 and 18, 7 to 9 p.m. or Tuesdays, June 6 and 13, 10 a.m. to noon, $82; Photoshop Elements Phase 2: Tuesday, May 9, 16 and 23, 7 to 9 p.m., $122; Photoshop Elements Phase 3: Tuesday, May 30 and June 6, 7 to 9 p.m., $82; iPad Basics and More: Tuesday, May 16 and 23, 10 a.m. to noon, $82; Excel Intermediate: Thursday, May 4 and 11, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $82; Excel Advanced: Friday, May 5, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., $102; Access Intro: Friday, May 12, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., $102; Word Basics: Thursday, May 11, 1 to 3 p.m., $44; Word Desktop Publishing: Thursday, May 18, 9:30 to 3 p.m., $102; and PowerPoint: Friday, May 19, 9:30 to 2 p.m., $82.

Tutorials and more sections, plus LinkedIn, Windows 10, File Management, Excel Intro, Microsoft Office Basics, and iPhone, are available. There is a $2 to $7 materials fee in Microsoft classes. Ridgefield senior (age 62 and older) discount available. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.