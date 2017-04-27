Economics commission appoints new member

Stephany Pound Sanderson was appointed to the Economic and Community Development Commission at the Board of Selectmen meeting Wednesday, April 19.

Coming from a small business background and having managed a store on Main Street for years, Pound Sanderson believes her perspective will be helpful for the commission.

“I like the fact that you managed a store on Main Street for a number of years,” said Selectman Bob Hebert.

“You particularly understand the needs and challenges of running a small business on Main Street.”

Pound Sanderson already has a few ideas that could help the town’s retailers thrive.

“I think that an activewear store would work very well in Ridgefield,” she said.

“You have to find the right people to open these stores, people that are business savvy but also have good relationships and are willing to reach out to people in the community.”