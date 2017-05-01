Bookkeeping course starts May 3 at Ridgefield Continuing Education

Basic Bookkeeping/Accounting is a Ridgefield Continuing Education class that is ideal before you take an accounting course. No accounting knowledge is required. The course covers double-entry bookkeeping/accounting and basics like accounts receivable, payables, journal entries, expenses, revenues, and chart of accounts, as well as key accounting terms that help participants tackle accounting software programs to manage a business with ease. Participants learn how to quickly retrieve financial information from accounts like cash balance, sales for the month, and paid bills.

Class meets on Wednesdays, May 3, 10 and 17, from 10 to noon at the Venus Building. Cost is $71 (Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over pay $53), plus a workbook fee of $7 to $9. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.