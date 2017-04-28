May is Lyme Awareness Month

Lyme Connection, Ridgefield’s town committee addressing tick-borne disease prevention and patient-related challenges, will host two events at the Ridgefield Library in May for Lyme Awareness Month.

The first is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2, at 7 p.m. Author Lori Dennis will discuss her new memoir, Lyme Madness: Rescuing My Son Down the Rabbit Hole of Chronic Lyme Disease. Lyme Madness chronicles the author’s and her adult son’s medical odyssey.

The second library program, Protecting Your Family from Tick-borne Diseases, is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m. This program will cover the complete tool box of prevention options, current research and landscaping tips.

In addition to the Ridgefield Library, co-sponsors for the prevention program include the Ridgefield Health Department’s BLAST Tick-borne Disease Prevention Program, Rotary Club of Ridgefield and Western Connecticut Health Network. Both programs are part of the library’s Noreen L. Papa — Mothers: Live Your Life series. Registration through the library event calendar is suggested.

Lyme Connection is an all-volunteer initiative created by the town of Ridgefield to protect residents from contracting Lyme and other tick-borne diseases and to connect patients to helpful resources.

A full schedule of seminars, support groups and prevention programs may be found at LymeConnection.org.