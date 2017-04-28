Pancakes for Pups benefits testing animals

The Mission Committee of St. Stephen’s Church invites the public to a community pancake breakfast, Pancakes for Pups, on Sunday, April 30, from 9 to noon. Although there is no charge for the breakfast, free-will donations will be accepted to benefit the Beagle Freedom Project, a national rescue organization focused on the rescue, rehabilitation and placement of animals used in laboratory testing. The church is located at 351 Main Street.

“Beagle Freedom Project was so named because the beagle, being small and docile, is the most common breed of dogs used by laboratories,” said Bill Murrell, parishioner and committee member. “However, the Beagle Freedom Project has rescued hundreds of animals, including beagles, mixed breed hounds, rabbits, fowls, cats, pigs, mice, rats, guinea pigs, goats, and even goldfish. The community is invited to join us for a fantastic breakfast with a great cause.”

Currently the United States uses more than 70,000 dogs for testing (primarily for cosmetics, household products and pharmaceuticals). When laboratories are done with their testing projects, the dogs are often euthanized, and puppies are then purchased to start the cycle all over again.

Founded in December 2010, Beagle Freedom Project has rescued animals across the United States and Europe. Instead of being euthanized after testing, these animals have been placed in homes, where they serve as living reminders of the reality of animal testing and as the inspiration for proactive, cruelty-free lifestyle choices. For more information on the Beagle Freedom Project, visit beaglefreedomproject.org/.